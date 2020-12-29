The Ukrainian government has canceled the preferential tariff for electricity for the population. The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was broadcast on the official Youtube– the KabMin channel.

Previously, residents paid 0.9 hryvnia per kWh for the first 100 kWh. Now all electricity will cost 1.68 hryvnia per kWh (4.36 rubles). The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2021.

The corresponding initiative was put forward by the acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko, who previously served as executive director of Naftogaz of Ukraine. “The Ministry of Energy’s project on special obligations in the electricity market provides for the extension of special obligations from January 1 to March 31, 2021, the establishment for the period until March 31 of a fixed price for household consumers in the amount of 1.68 kV / h with VAT,” Vitrenko said, presenting the project …

In April, the National Energy Commission of Ukraine decided to suspend electricity imports from Russia and Belarus due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In December 2019, Ukraine adopted a draft law that amends the law “On the Electricity Market”. In particular, it provides for a ban on the import of electricity from Russia under bilateral agreements. According to the Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Vitaly Shubin, the country will be ready to join the energy system of Europe within three years and will no longer depend on Russia.