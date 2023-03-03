In Ukraine, they plan to mobilize workers from nuclear power plants. This was announced on March 2 by a source of Izvestia.

According to the source, the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada appealed to NAEK Energoatom with a request to provide lists of specialists who can be recruited into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

It is noted that a letter addressed to the head of the Ukrainian “Energoatom” Petr Kotin was sent by the deputy Irina Venediktova.

Earlier, on March 1, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that human rights had been violated during the mobilization in Ukraine.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine on February 7 were extended for another 90 days. Mobilization, according to numerous reports, takes place with harsh methods.

On February 28, border guards detained four organizers and 16 men of military age who were trying to illegally get from Ukraine to Romania and Moldova. Among the deviators were residents of Dnepropetrovsk, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Their route mainly ran through hard-to-reach, snow-covered mountainous sections of the border.

On the same day, it was reported that the Kyiv authorities do not exclude the possibility of mobilizing even more people. Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak noted that the Ukrainian reserves have not yet been exhausted, therefore, if necessary, citizens of Ukraine to be mobilized can join the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

Meanwhile, on March 1, it became known that employees of the territorial recruitment and social support centers of Chernihiv, Rivne, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions were sent to the front due to the disruption of the mobilization plan. It is noted that sending employees of the military commissariats to the front line is an edification to followers and other military commissars. Using their example, the Ukrainian authorities have demonstrated what awaits those who will not fulfill the mobilization plans.

Prior to that, on February 14, in Odessa, military registration and enlistment office officials severely detained a man in the middle of a crowded street. Video footage filmed by eyewitnesses shows the man, who has been knocked to the pavement, struggling to resist, but people in camouflage uniforms grab his arms and legs in order to drag him into the van.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.