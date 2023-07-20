Home page politics

Split

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a multiple rocket launcher before firing at Russian positions. © Roman Chop/AP/dpa

How can the EU engage in future security commitments for Ukraine? The first proposals for a meeting of foreign ministers are on the table.

Brussels – Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, can hope for new, far-reaching support commitments from the European Union. According to information from the German Press Agency, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell proposed at today’s meeting of foreign ministers that the government in Kiev be assured of a significant expansion of the military training program for the Ukrainian armed forces. If circumstances allow, a gradual transfer of training activities to Ukraine could even be considered.

In addition, Borrell recommends providing additional billions for the delivery of weapons and equipment. Specifically, the Spaniard wants to promise, among other things, that the EU will also contribute to the costs of providing modern fighter jets. This emerges from a proposal paper that is available to the German Press Agency.

The background to Borrell’s proposals is a declaration made by the heads of state and government of the EU states at the end of June. It says: “The EU and its member states are ready to participate in future security commitments in order to ensure long-term stability in Ukraine.” Shortly thereafter, the G7 group of western economic powers presented a framework agreement for such security commitments on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which is now to be filled with concrete content.

More training and weapons

The current plans for training the Ukrainian armed forces envisage training 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in EU countries. However, this goal will soon be reached because 25,000 servicewomen have already completed a training program or are currently completing it. “New quantitative and qualitative training goals must be defined shortly,” says the proposal paper.

Relocating training activities to the Ukraine is considered conceivable in particular if there should ever be a ceasefire. The hope is that such a step would then contribute to deterrence, because Russia could then also hit soldiers from EU countries in the event of another attack.

In addition to expanding the training program and further arms deliveries, Borrell also wants to assure Ukraine of more cooperation in armaments production, according to the paper. In addition, the continued exchange of intelligence information and even more support for demining could be promised.

This is how military aid is to be financed

According to a separate proposal paper, five billion euros are to be made available annually in the period from 2024 to the end of 2027 to finance further military aid. According to Borrell’s proposal, the money would be paid out via the so-called European Peace Facility. This EU financing instrument was created before the start of the Ukraine war to provide military support to partner countries and was originally only provided with around five billion euros for the period 2021-2027.

Because of the unexpected Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, however, these funds are far from sufficient. The financial upper limit for expenditure has already been increased to around twelve billion euros. Around 5.6 billion euros have been released for aid to the Ukrainian armed forces alone. According to the federal government, Germany finances around a quarter of the aid.

According to diplomats, it should become clear in the coming months whether Borrell’s proposals will be formalized and implemented one-to-one. First top-level talks are expected today at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. dpa