EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to present a positive assessment of Ukraine’s reform progress in Brussels. © Risto Bozovic/AP/dpa

Ukraine wants to join the EU as quickly as possible, but accession negotiations must first begin. The EU Commission has now released an eagerly awaited report on the subject.

Brussels – Ukraine can hope for a quick start to negotiations on joining the European Union.

According to information from the German Press Agency, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to present a positive assessment of the country’s reform progress in Brussels today. It is also planned to officially recommend the governments of the EU states to start accession negotiations.

Accordingly, the EU Commission assumes that outstanding reform steps can be completed by Ukraine in a short time and are not a reason to postpone the fundamental decision on the start of accession negotiations. The approval of the heads of state and government of the EU states could thus take place at the EU summit on December 14th and 15th, as the government in Kiev had hoped.

Further EU membership candidates assessed

In order to ensure that Ukraine checks off the conditions that have not yet been fulfilled, it would probably then be agreed to make further necessary decisions for the negotiations dependent on this. The formal start of negotiations within the framework of the first accession conference could therefore still be a long time coming.

In addition to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia as well as the Western Balkan states Montenegro, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Kosovo are also being evaluated by the EU Commission as candidates for EU membership. A report is also planned on Turkey, but the accession process has been on hold for years due to constitutional deficits. dpa