From: Catherine Reikowski

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s private army Wagner Group, attends the funeral of slain Russian military blogger Tatarsky at Troekurovskoye cemetery. © picture alliance/dpa/AP

In the Ukraine war, Wagner boss Prigozchin does not see a favorable prognosis for Russia. Even with further mobilization, hardly any gains in territory are to be expected.

Moscow (Russia) – “They will restore the borders from before 2014, and that can easily happen,” said the chief Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin in a debate with blogger Konstantin Dolgovn. His statements were based on the Ukrainian-born journalist Julia Davis Twitter analyzed. In a “surreal” interview, Prigozhin presented several scenarios for the outcome of the Ukraine War sketched. one for Russia He therefore considered a pessimistic scenario to be more likely.

“They will attack Crimea, they will try to blow up the Crimean bridge, cut off the supply routes. Most likely, this scenario will not be good for us. Therefore, we must prepare for a difficult war,” he said loudly Newsweek.com. In the announced offensive, Ukraine could very easily “regain territories” or “make up ground”.

Ukraine war: Wagner boss draws different scenarios for Russia – all look bad

The “optimistic” scenario presented by Prigozhin would assume that Ukraine’s western allies would no longer support the country. They must be war-weary after providing billions of dollars in arms to the military in Kiev. Then she would Ukrainein Prigozhin’s forecast, negotiations agree.

But here, too, Prigozhin is pessimistic Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Even in this scenario, Prigozhin said, the Kremlin would only keep the territory currently in the hands of its soldiers.

Ukraine war: These are the proposals for Russia made by the notorious Wagner boss

Prigozhin said Moscow should impose martial law, mobilize troops in new waves, and allocate resources and funds solely to the war effort. This includes the production of ammunition. This is the only way to avert a very pessimistic scenario.

of Russia Meanwhile, Defense Minister Lavrov is railing against the possible deliveries of F16 fighter jets by Ukraine’s western allies – you can read all the developments in our news ticker on the Ukraine war. (cat)