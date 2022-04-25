The United States believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it is “properly equipped”Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Monday after a historic trip to kyiv together with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The trip of the senior members of the president’s cabinet Joe Biden coincides with the start of the third month of the war, which has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

They can win if they have good equipment, the right support.

“The first thing to win is to believe that you can win. And they are convinced that they can win,” Austin told reporters after he and Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky.

The meeting lasted about three hours and was “very productive and detailed,” according to a Pentagon spokesman, adding that Zelensky had been briefed on a security meeting of Western allies due to take place in Germany on Tuesday.

After discussions, Lloyd Austin stated that the United States hopes that Russia’s military capacity will be weakened: “We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do the kinds of things it has done by invading Ukraine.”

For months, Zelensky has asked Western countries for heavy weapons – including artillery and fighter jets – claiming that Ukrainian forces could turn the tide of the war with more firepower. The calls seem to have an echo.

Several NATO countries have pledged in recent days to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons and equipment, despite protests from Moscow.

The United States has been a major financial and military donor to Ukraine, and a key backer of sanctions against Russia, but had not sent top officials to kyiv, while several European leaders did travel there to express their support.

Austin and Blinken, who returned to Polish territory on Monday morning, specifically announced that US diplomats this week will begin a phased return to Ukraine and a shipment of $700 million (€653 million) in additional military aid.

Blinken said that Biden plans to appoint his country’s current ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as the new chief diplomat in kyiv in the coming days, a position that has been vacant since 2019.

Although several European countries have already reopened their embassies in kyiv, the return of US diplomats will be gradual, according to a State Department official.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

