Ukraine.- The President of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky accused this Sunday the countries of West of cowards in what he called “ping-pong” over who should provide the planes combat and weapons, while Russian troops kill civilians.

This is not the first time that the Ukrainian president has urged military aid. However, this statement came shortly after the president of the United States, Joe Biden, pointed out that Vladimir Putin should not remain in power.

In a video message, Zelensky reported that he has had communication with the “defenders of Mariupol”, whose is it highlighted his determination and heroism in the face of the siege of Russian troops in a region that has suffered the most painful blows of the war.

In this sense, the Ukrainian president attacked the West and said that “I wish those who have spent 31 days weighing how to deliver dozens of planes and tanks had 1% of their value”referring to Mariupol.

This Sunday, Zelensky also told Russian journalists that his government is considering offering guarantees to Russia, such as keeping Ukraine free of nuclear weapons, while, on the issue of neutrality, and agreeing to remain outside NATO, he said it should be put to a vote in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw, the news agency reported The Associated Press.

The American media reported that this interview with the president was quickly suppressed by the agencies that regulate Russian communications, and issued a ban against participating Russian media, which included “those that are foreign media that act as foreign agents.” .