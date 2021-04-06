The Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass sent a note to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), where it called the information of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) about the death of a four-year-old child due to the drone attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the village fake Alexandrovskoe. This is reported in the official Telegram-channel delegation.

Related materials

According to diplomats, the DPR authorities did not provide any evidence of the tragedy, including photos or videos, fragments of an explosive device, coordinates of the incident site, as well as personal information about the deceased and injured. “The Ukrainian side categorically denies its involvement in the incident,” the message says.

Representatives of Kiev noted that the village, where the tragedy probably occurred, is far removed from the line of demarcation of the sides (15 kilometers), which does not allow effective use of drones for an attack. Based on these facts, the Ukrainian diplomats asked the OSCE to “carefully check the above information in order to establish the truth and inform about the results.”

Information about the death of a four-year-old boy as a result of shelling by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came from the People’s Militia of the DPR on April 3. Later, on the fact of the incident, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case. It is being investigated in accordance with Part 1 of Article 356 (“Use of Means and Methods Prohibited by an International Treaty of the Russian Federation in an Armed Conflict”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.