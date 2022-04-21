Soldiers at the Azovstal steelworks, the last point of local resistance against Russia, refused surrender ultimatum in the 3rd

Ukrainian officials have requested negotiations with Russia to withdraw the last Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from Mariupol after Moscow’s refusal to surrender its ultimatum.

Resistance is concentrated in the industrial park of the Azovstal steelworks, which has about 10 km². The southern port city has been one of the worst affected by the war and refuses to accept Russian demands for surrender.

On his Twitter profile, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said he was willing to lead the dialogues “without any precondition” to save “military, civilians, children” and also members of the Ukrainian nationalist group Azov Battalion.

On the 3rd (Apr 19), the Russian Ministry of Defense had established an ultimatum for the complete eviction of the city by 16:00 (local time, 10:00 GMT). The body promised soldiers to lay down their weapons a “guarantee to stay alive”. The demand, however, was not met by the locals, who remained hidden in the steel mill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimates that 1,000 civilians are sheltering in the industrial park. Zelensky too stated on Sunday (April 17) that the deaths of soldiers at the factory – target of anti-bunker bombing by Russia – would cause the indefinite suspension of negotiations between the countries.

In a video sent to the international press, a commander of the Ukrainian navy assessed that the Ukrainian soldiers at the scene will not surrender, but that they may have “just a few more days or hours of life”.

“Enemy units outnumber us 10 to 1. They have air dominance, artillery, ground troops and tanks“, said the major Serhiy Volynaaccording to BBC.

Watch videos of bombings in Azovstal (1min46s):



Earlier, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said he expected the formation of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of 6,000 children, women and elderly people from the city in agreement with Russia. Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 300,000 people have left the city.

In Ukraine, the number of refugees exceeds 5 million, according to data from the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

THE STEEL FACTORY

the steel mill of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works It is considered one of the largest in Europe. It was built around 1930 during the Soviet period and was restored after the Nazi occupation in World War II. According to a report by The New York Times (for subscribers), the factory occupies 10.3 km².

The structure has underground spaces built initially for the transport of equipment. It produced almost 10 million tons of steel a year before the war. Now it serves as a shelter for civilians.

The industrial park also has “sophisticated communication systems” that connect the factory basement to other levels. “The Azovstal factory is a formidable fortress”according to the publication.

ATTACKS ON DONBASS

Also in the 3rd, Russia announced the beginning of a “new phase” of the conflict in Ukraine, with a wave of attacks concentrated in the Donbass region, which integrates the breakaway provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had taken Kreminna, a city in Luhansk. The action was confirmed by the regional governor of the province, Serhiy Gaidai.