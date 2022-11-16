“We want access to all the details,” Zelensky said in his evening speech. “Our experts must participate in the work of the international investigation, obtain all the data available to our partners and reach the site of the explosion.”

This request seems to reflect a change in Zelensky’s position, which stressed earlier Wednesday that Russia launched the missile, in contradiction to NATO and Washington suggesting that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile that fell by mistake in Poland.

“I have no doubt that it is not our missile,” the Ukrainian president said in a previous statement, stressing that the missile is “Russian”.

For its part, the White House indicated that “we have not seen anything that contradicts” the hypothesis put forward by Warsaw, according to which the missile that fell in Poland came from “most likely” a Ukrainian air defense system.