Ukraine on Monday called for Russia’s exclusion from the United Nations, ten months after the start of the invasion by Russian troops, a demand with no prospect of success since Moscow has the right of veto in the Security Council, of which it is a permanent member.

“Ukraine calls on UN member states (…) to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and to exclude it from the UN as a whole,” the Russian Federation wrote in a statement. Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Our question is very simple: does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations, in general?” asked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hours before the request was made official.

Kuleba indicated that the presence of Russia as a permanent member, with veto power, of the Security Council, is already being discussed in diplomatic circles.

The other permanent members are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and China. The Security Council has 15 members tasked with addressing global crises by applying sanctions and authorizing military action.

But the five permanent members reflect the power dynamics at the end of World War II, and their veto power allows them to block any resolution.

The Russian invasion prompted the request to the UN.

Several countries have already sought to reform the body, some even criticizing its lack of representativeness for not having permanent seats for countries in Africa and Latin America.

The entity can be rendered impotent by a single veto-wielding member, as happened in February, when Russia invaded Ukraine and diplomats just read statements.

Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council?

US President Joe Biden urged in September to expand the Security Council to make it “more inclusive.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western powers have pored over UN rules to prevent Russia from blocking Security Council meetings.

For this reason they have turned to another UN body, the General Assembly -of 193 members-, to condemn the actions of the Kremlin.

They fear more attacks before the new year

In the meantime, Ukraine warned on Monday of a possible Russian offensive before the end of the year. “We must understand that our enemy will try to make these days dark and difficult for us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, “Russia has lost everything this year,” but it will try to “compensate for its defeats” with new missile attacks against “the energy system.”

Darkness will not prevent the Ukrainians from inflicting new defeats on the occupiers

Zelensky expressed his conviction that “darkness will not prevent the Ukrainians from inflicting new defeats on the occupiers,” but warned everyone to “be ready for any scenario.”

“It is clear that the Russians are preparing for something,” the spokeswoman for the Southern Command of Ukraine, Nataliya Humenyuk, warned Ukrainian television. According to the military representative, “now there is a missile carrier and two submarines on the high seas, which adds up to a total of 16 Kalibr-type missiles.”

In anticipation of a possible Russian offensive, Ukraine today launched a drone attack against the “Engels” airfield, located in the Russian region of Saratov, some 500 kilometers from the border, during which at least three Russian soldiers died, according to, reported the Russian Defense Ministry.

