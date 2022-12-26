Ukraine calls for Russia to be removed from the UN

“Ukraine calls on member states of the United Nations… to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole”. This is the request that comes in a note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Kiev, after ten months of war, asks the international community to proceed even harder against Vladimir Putin. Barring him from the Security Council – where, as a permanent member can veto any resolution – e by the United Nations as a whole.

In the meantime, however, there is something new: the Kremlin, through the mouth of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, is ready to restore supplies to Europe via the Yamal gas pipeline which passes through Poland. Novak told the TASS news agency that the “European market remains relevant and we have the chances to resume the flow. In May Warsaw had refused the Kremlin’s diktat to pay in rubles and Gazprom had consequently closed the taps of the Yamal. Novak said there is the possibility of add supplies through Turkey and that in 2022 the Russia sent 21 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe.

