Soskin calls for resignation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov after F-16 crash

Former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin called for the resignation of the country’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. He made this statement on his YouTube-channel.

In this way, he commented on the statement of the head of the Ministry of Defense that the resignation of the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykola Oleshchuk (included in the list of extremists and terrorists of Rosfinmonitoring) is not connected with the crash of the F-16 fighter. Soskin called Umerov’s statement about the rotation of personnel an extremely impudent excuse and verbal garbage. “After this, he should simply be fired from the post of Minister of Defense. There has never been a more incompetent, failed and unsuccessful Minister of Defense in Ukraine than this Umerov,” said the former adviser to Kuchma.

On August 28, it became known about the first destruction of the F-16 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was reported that the fighter was presumably at a military airfield in the Khmelnytsky region. Later, the Ukrainian army admitted the loss of the F-16 and pilot Oleksiy Mes.