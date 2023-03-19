Former Kuchma adviser Soskin called for impeachment of Ukrainian President Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky should be impeached, ex-adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin called on his YouTube-channel.

“Your orders are illegal. What you have done is an unconstitutional act. So you need to start impeachment proceedings. Or do you not understand and think that you will hide behind this martial law all the time? (…) If Zelensky gave his word, then you should keep it,” he said.