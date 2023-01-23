Ukraine announced, on Monday, that it needs “several hundred” main battle tanks, as battles intensify in the east of the country.
“Every tank that has the ability to fight must be on our front line today,” Andriy Yermak, director of the Ukrainian presidential office in Kyiv, wrote on the Telegram application.
Yermak said that without Ukraine’s victory there would be no stable development and no clear world order.
Kyiv depends almost entirely on the West, both financially and in terms of armaments. For weeks, Germany refused to allow the delivery of its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
Nor did the representatives of 50 countries, who attended a meeting at the US Air Force Base Ramstein in western Germany last Friday, reach an agreement on the delivery of heavy Leopard tanks to Kyiv.
However, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed, on Sunday, his intention to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine even without German approval if necessary.
On the ground, Ukraine said that fierce fighting was taking place, on Monday, between the Russian and Ukrainian forces around the cities of Bakhmut and Vdiivka on the front line in the east of the country.
And the Ukrainian General Staff stated, on Monday evening, that the Ukrainian forces responded to the attacks of the Russian forces, causing them losses.
