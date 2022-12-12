Member of the Rada Merezhko called for the exclusion of Hungary from NATO for lack of solidarity with the alliance

The head of the international affairs committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksandr Merezhko, called for Hungary to be excluded from NATO if the country’s authorities continue to oppose “transatlantic solidarity.” He stated this in an interview Newsweek.

“If she (Hungary – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will continue to systematically undermine transatlantic solidarity, it should be excluded from NATO,” the Ukrainian MP said.

In his opinion, the conflict in Ukraine should contribute to the transformation of the alliance. Merezhko believes that NATO should include states from different regions of the world, and the alliance itself should become a “defense alliance of democratic countries.”

Merezhko suggests that Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan may join NATO in the future.

Earlier, Hungary called on NATO countries to maintain channels of communication with Russia. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó pointed out that all factors leading to the escalation of the conflict must be abandoned.