Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex is the largest in Europe; site was bombed late last week

Ukraine asked on Monday (8.8.2022) that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex be demilitarized. Kiev said it feared a catastrophe like the one at Chernobyl in the 1970s.

Occupied by Russian forces since March, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was bombed at the end of the last week.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack. The Russians said Ukrainian forces hit the site, damaging administrative buildings and a storage area. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that the bombing had damaged high-voltage lines serving the plant and forced it to reduce output at 2 of its 6 reactors.

Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom (Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy company) requested the presence of peacekeepers in this region. “What we demand from the world community and all our partners is to remove the invaders from the territory and create a demilitarized zone in the region of the plant”he said, quoted by the agency Reuters.

The secretary general of UN (United Nations Organization), Antonio Guterres, asked this Monday that inspectors be allowed access international to the nuclear power plant zaporizhzhia.

“Any attack on a nuclear power plant is a suicidal thing“, said. Guterres reinforced the request of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) so that access to the plant is open to specialists. “We fully support the IAEA in all its efforts to create the conditions for stabilizing the plant“, said.