Zelensky said Moscow must pay for “violating global stability”; asked for $7 billion a month to offset losses

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (April 21, 2022) that Russia “must pay a special tax for violating global stability”. He also urged countries to prepare for a total severing of relations with Moscow.

“All countries in the world need to prepare now for the possible complete severing of any relations with Russia.”, said Zelenszky during video participation in a meeting of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank, in Washington (USA).

These requests are part of a list with “the 5 necessary steps” to face Russia, mentioned by Zelenszky at the meeting. Are they:

1. “immediate support for Ukraine, so that the Russian leadership knows that the war will not allow them to carry out any of their aggressive goals“;

"Russia must be immediately excluded from all international financial institutions";

creation of "a special tax for war. Russia, and every other aggressor after it, must pay for violating global stability";

"all countries in the world need to prepare now for the possible complete severing of any relations with Russia";

"blocking"Significant assets of the Russian state and representatives of the Russian elite", which has already been done.

FINANCIAL HELP

The Ukrainian leader said Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to make up for the financial losses caused by the war with Russia. “And we’re gonna need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild” of the country, he added.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal personally attended the meeting. He emphasized that, “despite all the difficulties“, your country “continues to fulfill all its obligations in terms of social assistance, pension payments, salaries [dos funcionários públicos]”. According to Shmyhal, “All of this costs about $7 billion a month.”.

USA

Also on Thursday (Apr 21), US President Joe Biden announced a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine. According to the North American leader, the objective is to “further increase Ukraine’s ability to fight in the east and in the Donbass region”.

In the package there is: 1) heavy artillery weapons; two) dozens of shells; 3) 144 thousand rounds of ammunition; 4) tactical drones and 5) tactical air systems.

The US has already announced, since February, US$ 3.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Almost half ($1.6 billion) was presented in the last two weeks.