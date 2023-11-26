The Times: Russia has turned Ukraine into the largest minefield in history

The manager of the United Nations (UN) mine action program in Ukraine, Paul Heslop, said that Russia had turned a special operation zone in the republic into the largest minefield in history. His words leads The Times.

According to the expert, Russia has made it almost impossible for the further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, Ukraine is now experiencing the largest infestation of land with mines and unexploded ordnance in Europe since World War II.

“I’ve worked in mine action all over the world for 30 years, from Afghanistan to Somalia, but I feel like everything else was just an exercise,” Heslop said.

Earlier, analysts named the required time for complete mine clearance in Ukraine and the elimination of mine contamination. According to GLOBSEC experts, this will take 757 years.