Office of the President of Ukraine: Zelensky’s visit to the NATO summit depends on the situation at the front

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Vilnius will depend on the situation at the front. This condition was called by the press secretary of the head of state Sergei Nikiforov, reports TASS.

“We usually do not comment in advance, we do not announce for security reasons. In general, everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield,” he said.