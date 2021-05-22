The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko called the condition for the resumption of water supplies from the Dnieper to the Crimea. This will become possible after the “demilitarization and de-occupation” of the peninsula, he said in an interview with Ukrinform.

“There are enough water resources for household use in Crimea. The problem was aggravated by his massive militarization, ”Nikolenko announced.

However, he said that the water on the peninsula was spent by the Russian military. Nikolenko recalled the norms of international law, according to which, he considered, Russia, “as an occupying state,” should provide Crimea with water.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed the attempts of the Ukrainian authorities to punish the Crimeans. Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Foreign Ministry Ilya Timokhov said that the infringement of the Crimean population for a legitimate choice in favor of Russia contradicts the norms of international law and provokes an increase in tension between the countries.

In April 2014, the water supply from the Dnieper to the Crimean Peninsula through the North Crimean Canal was closed. In 2017, Ukraine built a dam in the Kherson region, which cut off fresh water supply, after which the peninsula began to experience problems with the supply of water. In October 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a decision to allocate more than 50 billion rubles to Crimea to provide water supply, President Vladimir Putin assured that the authorities did not intend to save on solving the problem of water supply in Crimea.