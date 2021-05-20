Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba named a condition for holding a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It is reported by “NV”.

According to Kuleba, the meeting will take place if issues of Crimea and Donbass are discussed at it. Kiev and Moscow have “serious opposite approaches to this meeting,” the Foreign Minister noted.

“But we will continue to talk with them and try to bring these positions closer, because in Russia everything is decided by Vladimir Putin, and we need to meet with him. […] We will not meet with Putin in order not to talk about Donbass and Crimea, ”Kuleba assured.

The minister added that he could not name the exact dates, since he does not work “neither in the section of horoscopes, nor weather forecasts.”

Earlier, Zelensky announced the start of negotiations to organize a meeting with Putin. According to the Ukrainian leader, it could take place “on neutral territory.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the preparations for the event. He said that “there are sketches of possible topics for discussion.”

In April, Zelenskiy publicly invited Putin to meet anywhere in Donbass where there is a war. The Russian President replied that Kiev should negotiate a settlement with representatives of the self-proclaimed republics. At the same time, Putin agreed to receive the Ukrainian president in Moscow.