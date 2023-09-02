BI: Ukrainian Armed Forces must clear 16 kilometers of path to break through Russian defenses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have to clear at least 16 kilometers of mines from mines in order to successfully break through Russian defenses. About it wrote Columnist for the American edition of Business Insider (BI) Chris Panella.

Otherwise, in his opinion, the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army and vital Western cargo will be under the threat of destruction by counter-battery fire, missiles and artillery of Russian forces. Panella also noted that during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Western armored vehicles showed their “helplessness” in a collision with the defense of Russia.

In addition, according to the journalist, Russian counterattacks prevent the Ukrainian troops from achieving the declared goals of the operation, because of which they cannot break through to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Earlier, the inability of Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian defense line was called the reason for the failure of the counteroffensive. It was noted that the Ukrainians are also limited by tactical shortcomings, which is why they do not carry out complex attacks.