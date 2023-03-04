Former adviser to the second President of Ukraine Kuchma Soskin called on Zelensky to resign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asked to step down. With such a statement in his YouTubeOleg Soskin, former adviser to the second president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, spoke on the channel.

In a video published on March 3, Soskin expressed outrage at the low standard of living of Ukrainians. According to him, some citizens are not able to afford even a piece of bread. In this situation, he blamed the current head of state.

“What is the problem, Zelensky? If you can’t lead, then retire! So, let’s hold a people’s veche? Otherwise, how long can you endure all this, ”the former official addressed the president. The ex-adviser of Kuchma was also indignant at the way mobilization is carried out in Ukraine, and suggested that those who live on the state budget be sent to the army.

