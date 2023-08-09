The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Youth and Sports insisted on the adoption of a draft appeal to the leaders and parliaments of foreign states with a proposal to restrict entry for Russian and Belarusian athletes and delegations. On Tuesday, August 8, the committee announced in its Telegram channel.

“The development and adoption of such a resolution is due to the proposals of the International Olympic Committee regarding the possible admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports competitions under a neutral flag, including the Olympic Games,” the message says.

According to people’s deputies, the decision on the possibility of athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under a neutral flag is erroneous.

As part of the project, the Verkhovna Rada calls on French President Emmanuel Macron and all responsible persons to prevent athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus from entering their territory.

The day before it was reported that the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) did not allow a single Russian athlete to participate in the World Championships. At the same time, the IWF Executive Committee approved 12 athletes, seven service personnel and one technical judge from Belarus, who will visit the championship as a delegation of neutral athletes.

Earlier, on March 28, the IOC executive committee recommended that international federations allow only those Russian athletes who do not support the Russian special operation to protect Donbass to compete, and as neutral athletes.

After that, on May 12, the International Weightlifting Federation allowed Russian athletes to compete in a neutral status. As IWF representatives noted, this decision is a compromise between showing solidarity with Ukraine and refusing to discriminate against athletes based on nationality.

Later, on May 19, it was reported that in order to obtain a neutral status, Russian weightlifters must fill out individual declarations to confirm the absence of ties with the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

On the same day, Oleg Matytsin, Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation, indicated that Russian athletes allowed to compete should not boycott tournaments.