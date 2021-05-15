The Ukrainian authorities have launched a flywheel of political repression and cannot stop. This statement was made on May 15 by the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – for Life” (OLLP).

The political force called on the authorities to stop political terror and stop provocative statements.

“So, on the air of one of the Ukrainian political talk shows, the secretary of the NSDC (National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine – Ed.) Oleksiy Danilov admitted that in case of conviction [главы политсовета ОПЗЖ] Viktor Medvedchuk, he can be exchanged for Ukrainians imprisoned in Russian prisons, “- said in a statement on website party.

The political force also pointed to the pressure of the country’s authorities on the trial in the Medvedchuk case in the absence of a sufficient evidence base.

“Already the first hearings on the so-called“ Medvedchuk case ”showed the complete absence of evidence and the fabricated nature of the charges. But the representatives of the regime are not embarrassed by this, ”the party added, saying that Kiev is trying to turn the opposition into political hostages.

Danilov said earlier that day that Kiev could consider the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia. He noted that only the President of Ukraine can make the appropriate decision, but if there is such an opportunity, then Kiev will gladly go for it.

On the eve it became known that the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has no evidence of financing of terrorism by Medvedchuk. Nevertheless, Deputy Prosecutor General Roman Govda noted that the investigation of the criminal case on the financing of terrorism by Medvedchuk is still underway.

On the same day, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is monitoring the progress of the case of the head of the Ukrainian party, Medvedchuk, accused of treason, but is not going to interfere in it.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in turn, indicated on May 14 that Ukraine is currently undergoing a clearing of the political field, to which Western countries are not responding. According to him, after the criminal prosecution of Medvedchuk in the country, “it looks like everyone who works with the Russian Federation will be brought to justice.”

On May 13, a court in Kiev sent Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9. He is accused of treason and “violation of the customs of war.”

After the court hearing, the politician himself announced plans to consider further steps with his lawyers, including an appeal against house arrest. He also pointed to the political motivation of the decision.