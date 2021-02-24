Ukrainian journalist Ostap Drozdov called on the authorities to increase the punishment for disrespect for the native language among residents of the country, especially among children. Reported by RIA News…

On the air of Channel 4, Drozdov drew attention to the fact that officials, employees of state institutions and representatives of other categories of the population cannot publicly “despise the Ukrainian language”, while “some youngster can swear at the language, humiliate and do nothing will be”.

The journalist considers it necessary to amend the law on language policy, providing for punishment for public disrespect for the Ukrainian language.

Earlier, a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Kiev was included in the Myrotvorets database for criticizing the Ukrainian language in the video hosting TikTok. On the video, she said that she does not like Ukrainian and therefore refuses to speak it. According to the teenager, most people in Kiev speak Russian. She urged users not to criticize her position and stated that she refuses to speak with those who speak Ukrainian.