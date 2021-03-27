Ukrainian political scientist Pyotr Oleshchuk called on the country’s authorities to prepare for a special operation to seize Crimea. He wrote about this in his article for the publication “Glavred”.

According to him, Ukraine should realize that no Russian president will concede the peninsula. The political scientist suggested forgetting that someone would give something away just like that, and start preparing for the operation to “return” Crimea.

At the same time, Oleshchuk admitted that such a special operation is possible only under “favorable” conditions. He added that preparation for it involves training the army, bringing the military-industrial complex of Ukraine to the required state, as well as international support and cooperation.

Earlier, “Strana.ua” reported that Kiev’s new military strategy in the event of a war with Russia is based on an algorithm according to which the conflict between countries begins with a response to an aggression or threat to Ukraine’s military security. As the newspaper emphasizes, the new strategy does not directly say that the enemy must violate the state border. According to it, the involvement of the army and special forces is sanctioned if there is “an armed conflict provoked and supported from the outside within the territory of Ukraine.”

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the countries of the European Union and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote and called the reunification of Crimea with mainland Russia an annexation. Moscow denies these accusations and insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.