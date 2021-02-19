The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine called on the international community to increase political and sanctions pressure on Russia due to the “aggressive actions” in Donbass and Crimea. This was reported in the official statement of the foreign ministry, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

“The aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has radically changed the geopolitical situation in Europe and around the world. The authority of international law and the entire system of European and world security have been seriously undermined, ”the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted.

The department called on Russia to “stop the aggression”, return to the space of international law and “liberate the temporarily occupied territories.”

It also reports that human rights are grossly and systematically violated in Donbass and Crimea.

Earlier on February 19, it was reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discovered a new reason for imposing sanctions against Russia. According to him, the reason is the “recent wave of repressions” against the Crimean Tatars in Crimea. Prior to this, the FSB of Russia reported that with the assistance of Rosfinmonitoring, the activities of a criminal group in Tatarstan and Crimea were suppressed. From 2015 to 2019, the members of the above-mentioned group collected money via the Internet, allegedly for charitable purposes, but in reality – for the needs of the militants of the terrorist organization Islamic State banned in Russia. The funds were sent abroad.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.