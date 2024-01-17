Former Ukrainian Ambassador Chaly: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not cope with Russia without the direct participation of NATO

The Ukrainian army will not be able to cope with Russia on its own without NATO’s direct intervention in the conflict, stated former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valery Chaly on the YouTube channel OBOZREVATEL.

According to him, help from the alliance is not enough; it must send troops to Ukraine. This is the only way, Chaly believes, to put “an end to the war in Europe.”

Western allies want Kyiv to wage a “war of attrition,” but it cannot cope with this task alone, the former diplomat noted. He pointed out that Ukraine is significantly inferior to Russia in population, and it will not be possible to move factories to places where they will be protected from Russian attacks.