In recent years, Ukraine has become a “real shield” of Europe and has made a significant contribution to the security of NATO. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Khomchak, according to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook…

“The entry of our state into NATO will strengthen not only Ukraine – it will also strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” he said.

According to Khomchak, Ukraine’s cooperation with the alliance deepened after the country received partner status. He called the main areas of interaction “the intensification of the military dialogue at the strategic level”, cooperation in the Black Sea region, joint exercises, exchange of information and expansion of Ukraine’s representation in NATO command and control bodies.

Earlier in Kiev, they called on the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to increase combat readiness due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbass. The office of the President of Ukraine said that joint military exercises would be the best way to resist “Russian aggression” in the region.

On March 16, the report of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was published, which named the main threats to the alliance. They are Russia, terrorism, cyberattacks, China and climate change.