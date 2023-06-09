Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Kislytsya called it impossible to investigate the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya called it impossible to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) at the present time, reports TASS.

According to him, today, in the context of ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the lack of cooperation between the authorities of the territories liberated by Russian troops and Kiev, it is not possible to fully investigate the emergency at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

Earlier, Acting Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo assessed the damage from the destruction of houses after flooding as a result of an emergency at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. According to him, it can exceed 1.5 billion rubles.