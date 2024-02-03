Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

A Finnish Air Force McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft. © Björn Trotsky / IMAGO

Last year, a senior Ukrainian Air Force officer turned down an offer from Australia. They originally wanted to donate 41 decommissioned F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine.

Kiev – Ukraine is asking the West for F-16 fighter jets in the Ukrainian war. These are also to be delivered: training is already underway in European countries. But if Ukraine had accepted an offer from Australia, it could have already had Western fighter jets. But this did not happen.

Ukraine rejected F/A-18 fighter jets: “flying garbage”

According to the Australian magazine report Financial Review wanted Australia during the ongoing Ukraine war Last year, Kiev's army was supplied with 41 F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets that are no longer in use in the Australian army. But Ukrainian officials weren't exactly thrilled with the planes and rejected the offer.

An Australian defense industry official even told the magazine that a Ukrainian defense official had said, “We don't want your flying garbage.” The Australian contractor further reported: “This essentially killed the F/A-18 deal. Without this statement, the aircraft would now be in use over Ukraine.” Of the 50-year-old aircraft, there are newer versions such as the “Super Hornet”, which are also in use by the US Army.

Australia does not respond to inquiries from Ukraine

According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the country wanted to consolidate its role as a military donor outside of NATO in the wake of the Ukraine war. However, Australia, which is among the top seven countries in Asia for military spending according to the Lowy Institute, is encountering difficulties in adjusting support Financial Review reported.

For example, defense officials appear unwilling to give up vehicles currently in service, such as the Hawkei armored jeep. Likewise, they have not yet responded to Ukrainian requests for the delivery of equipment they do not need, including already dismantled MRH-90 Taipan transport helicopters. Unlike many other supporters, Australia has also refused to reopen its embassy in Kiev, which the magazine said has limited direct contact between the countries.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Criticism from Australia: “Ukraine is not good at paperwork”

The relationship between Australia and the Ukraine was probably further complicated by bureaucratic hurdles and mixed signals from the Ukrainian government. A defense company involved in the talks is said to have described the situation as chaotic. Ukraine would have difficulty formulating its requests in a timely manner. The country is also “not good at paperwork.” Mick Ryan, a retired Australian general, criticized the Australian Defense Force's actions and stressed the need to better anticipate Ukraine's needs.

Ukraine's rejected F/A-18 Hornets, which had been in service since 1984 and were decommissioned in 2021, would theoretically have been a good fit for Ukraine's destroyed runways. After all, these aircraft are mainly used by the US Navy on the short runways of aircraft carriers. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Air Force decided to negotiate the loud Financial Review less robust F-16 Fighting Falcons with other Western nations.

In August they have USA approved the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine, a year and a half after the start of the war. Valery Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, criticized that Russia During this time, it had the opportunity to strengthen its air defense before the aircraft supplied with Western support could be deployed. (Jek)