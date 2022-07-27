“I had a very important consulting firm in Ukraine, ‘Svitla Meta’ with seven offices located throughout the country. When my office was bombed, everything has stopped. I did not lose heart, like others I reinvented myself and created a volunteer organization that deals with the reconstruction of my region, Chernihiv. “To tell the story of him at Adnkronos is Dmytro Tkachenko, cofounder of the Ukrainian company ‘Svitla Meta’ and a wealthy businessman, who had to rethink after the outbreak of the war on a large scale, and did so with a view to helping his war-torn country. “Right now I am in Sicily – Tkachenko reveals- My organization, which I wanted to call ‘Obiettivo di Luce’, deals with the reconstruction of schools and kindergartens, lighting, and other aspects of fundamental importance for the region “.

The activity consists, explains the entrepreneur, above all in finding funds and sponsors. “We have already found partners who have given us a total of 10 million dollars, and at the moment I am abroad because I am dealing with the purchase of a plane for the Armed Forces of Ukraine”. The businessman explains it best: “The aircraft will have to transporting wounded soldiers who have lost limbs and they need prosthetics, and will take care of transporting soldiers out of Ukraine for assistance. All this happens in agreement with the military forces of the country. We have many donors because we have gained trust. My role is to control everything. “The entrepreneur explains that” there are many people whose businesses have been destroyed, damaged, looted, and who are now trying to go abroad by all means and start over ” . There are many basic necessities that the country needs. “There are so many that they are constantly changing – says the businessman – from cheap fuel to fertilizers for farmers”.

Tkachenko then turns to Italian entrepreneurs for an appeal: “I ask all my fellow Italian entrepreneurs to come and meet us, not to think only about money. I ask to work and maybe earn a little less, but help us to revive our business in Ukraine. “The entrepreneur explains:” I don’t want to generalize by saying that Italian entrepreneurs should do Ukraine favors, but maybe they could differentiate businesses who right now are working for the good of the country and help them. “An example?” Right now we are selling wooden pallets, but the Italians for some reason don’t want to buy them, we sold them to the Poles who bought them for help us and they were very helpful – tell us – I ask you to come and meet us, any country could find itself in a complicated situationand when it happens it is a pleasure for other countries to show solidarity and help you “.