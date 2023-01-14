The new general secretary of the CGIL of Bolgona, Michele, is of few words Bulgarelli stumbled within minutes of his election in a white-hot controversy, raised by the right over the war in Ukraine and Russia’s responsibility, and triggered by the old Soviet anthem that served as the soundtrack to its proclamation. “We already wrote that it was a clerical error and I confirm it. On the other hand, what should we expect from the right? I don’t want to lower the level of the discussion “, he replies in conversation with Adnkronos. “On the other hand, it’s not that I expected so much “, he continues.

Read also

But one point must be clear, continues Bulgarelli: “The position on the war is that contained in the CGIL congressional document, signed by the leader Maurizio Landini, voted on and discussed in all workplaces in view of the opening of the next congress of the confederation of Corso Italia in March”. A position “that took us from the first demonstration to the great demonstration of last November 5th”. Not only. The CGIL congress in Bologna also “rejected by an overwhelming majority an amendment to the national document which came from a trade congress which took less clear positions with respect to the responsibilities for the conflict; an amendment which made the responsibility for having unleashed the conflict”, explains Bulgarelli again. “Clearer than that, it’s a discussion that doesn’t exist”, he cuts short.