Ukraine has started building five underground schools in the southern region of Zaporizhia so that schoolchildren can receive in-person classes during the next academic year despite the constant risk of bombings, as announced by regional authorities in a statement reported today by local media.

As explained by the governor and head of the military administration of the region, Ivan Fedorov, the schools They will be built with modern facilities and equipment to facilitate an interactive education model that is attractive to students.

Regional authorities hope that the project will help guarantee the continuity of face-to-face classes for about 50,000 schoolchildren.

One of the schools that have begun to be built underground is in the center of the city of Zaporizhia, capital of the homonymous region and one of the largest Ukrainian cities. hardest hit by Russian bombings since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The schools are built in an area with high bombing Photo:EFE Share

Work has begun with the excavation of a 6.5 meter pit deep whose bottom will be covered with concrete and waterproofed, as explained by the engineer in charge of the work, Maksim Gaidai.

The infrastructure being built in the center of the city of Zaporizhia will become part of the facilities of the Sichoví School, which only has shelters to accommodate half of the students in the event of an air alert. This means that the other half cannot attend face-to-face classes and must pursue your education remotely.

The underground school being built will have capacity for 500 students, which will allow in-person education to be offered to a thousand schoolchildren in two different shifts.

EFE