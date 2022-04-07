“On March 31, the mayor of the city of Bucha [Anatoly] Fedoruk declared the withdrawal of Russian troops and did not say a word about the affected residents. The first allegations appeared in the Western media only on April 3 “

“The Ukrainian authorities are stepping up a campaign to spread deliberately false accusations against the Russian military, which raises doubts as to the sincerity of Kiev’s claims that they want to resolve the crisis through diplomacy“This was declared by the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in an interview with Newsweek taken from the Tass.

“Every day, the Ukrainian authorities intensify their anti-Russian disinformation campaign, launching baseless accusations of alleged atrocities and war crimes of the Russian armed forces. Judging by the rhetoric, the leadership of Ukraine is led not so much by the concern for the civilian population as well as the desire to secure the image of a “victim“and discredit our country”, he adds, assuring that he knows “for certain that the Kiev regime is preparing another provocative content on the deaths of civilians in the Kharkov region, presumably as a result of the actions of the Russian armed forces”. “People – he says – $ 25 is paid to participate in the staged filming“.

And “the reaction of some countries to the tragic events in the city of Bucha is surprising – continues the Russian ambassador to the United States captured by TASS – without worrying about what happened, colleagues blamed everything on the army. Russian. The inconsistencies that indicate the fabricated nature of the action are ignored. “

Antonov, in fact, remembers “that on March 31the mayor of the city of Bucha [Anatoly] Fedoruk declared the withdrawal of Russian troops and did not say a word about the affected residents. The first allegations appeared in the Western media only on April 3. “It seems unlikely that no one noticed the dead bodies lying on the streets for 4 days,” the diplomat emphasizes.

“On April 1 – he recalls – the representatives of the security service of Ukraine and the national police arrived. They announced their intention to free the territory of Russian accomplices. The Ukrainian radicals have even asked for the execution of ordinary citizens who do not have special identification marks “. Antonov notes that” the Russian defense ministry also has evidence of the terrible crimes planned by the Ukrainian authorities in the Sumy and Kiev regions “. And “all this is happening just as the Ukrainian side has expressed its willingness to reaffirm its non-nuclear, non-blocking and neutral status. For all countries, this is extremely important. In this context, the sincerity of Kiev’s declarations on the desire to seek ways to resolve the crisis diplomatically is highly questionable “, he concludes.

