The prosecution has asked for a nine-year prison sentence for Russian opponent Ilya Yashin, accused of spreading false information about the armed forces, namely, for denouncing last April, with a video on his youtube channel that has 1.3 million subscribers, the abuses committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. The prosecutor of the ongoing trial in Moscow has defined the reports by the OSCE and the UN on the abuses in Bucha as “hostile, prejudiced and biased”. Yashin, 39, a deputy of the Moscow district assembly of Krasnoselsky, one of the few remaining opponents in Russia, was arrested last July. His trial began in November. The maximum penalty for the rest of which he is accused, introduced after the start of the war, is ten years in prison.