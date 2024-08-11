Volodymyr Zelensky urges Ukraine’s partners “to take strong decisions to lift restrictions on our defensive actions”. In a post on X about last night’s attack in Kiev, the president wrote: “The Ukrainians are deeply grateful to all our partners who provide us with air defense systems and fighter jets. However, to truly stop Russian terror, we need not only a comprehensive air shield that can protect all our cities and communities, but also strong decisions from our partners, decisions that will remove restrictions on our defensive actions.”

“According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in the attack on Kiev. This week alone, the Russian military has launched more than 30 missiles and over 800 guided bombs,” the post continues.

According to Zelensky, “when Ukraine’s long-range capabilities have no limits, this war will definitely have a limit: we will really be close to a more just end,” concludes Zelensky, who yesterday confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian troops are “pushing the war into the aggressor’s territory”, in a reference to incursions into Russia’s Kursk region.