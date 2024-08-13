There are no alternatives for Kiev: Without the ability to launch missiles deep into Russian territory, ground operations like the one launched in the Kursk region are necessary last week. Ukraine once again calls on Western partners to end bans on the use of missiles to attack Russia to prevent Moscow’s forces from using their territories to launch attacks against the Ukrainian civilian population. “This is a war without rules” for Moscow, President Zelensky’s adviser Mikhailo Podolyak denounced in a post on his Telegram account.

“Like any other border region of Russia, Kursk well illustrates the deliberately vile war the Russians are fighting, a war without the rules of war.“, he said. For Kiev, therefore, it is legitimate to hit Russian territory because it is used to store equipment, to host air bases. small-scale, to base artillery components, and to “prepare large-scale attacks against the civilian population of another country.” Russia does this because it is sure that its territory is inviolable, that no one will destroy logistics and military infrastructure on Russian territory. But today Ukraine has shown that this is not the case.”

There are only two ways to force Russia to play by the rules. The destruction of Russian military infrastructure with ground operations such as the one conducted in Kursk. And with long-range strikes “deep” into Russia, operations “that require a lot of missiles and the end of the informal ban on the use of these missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Podolyak stressed.

Kiev However, he assures that he has no intention of occupying the Russian region. A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said that the operation is aimed at complicating the military logistics of Moscow’s forces and strengthening military units in eastern Ukraine. “Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need other people’s property. Ukraine is not interested in taking control of the Kursk region, but in protecting the lives of Ukrainians,” Heorhii Tykhyi explained. According to the Ukrainian version, Kiev’s forces control a thousand square kilometers of territory.

“Despite intense and difficult battles, our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region,” Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on X, explaining that he is “in constant contact with the commander in chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi” who informs him about the operation on Russian territory. “The exchange fund of our state is growing,” the Ukrainian president added, thus alluding to the capture of Russian soldiers to be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners.We have 74 communities under our control. where inspections are being carried out and stabilization measures are being taken, the development of humanitarian solutions for these territories continues. I am grateful to our warriors for their heroic service, preparations for our next steps continue.”

Meanwhile, the civilians displaced from the Russian region They will be transferred in the next few days to the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraineinterim governor Alexei Smirnov said after discussing the plan with his Russian-appointed colleague in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky. Balitsky proposed that the evacuees be housed in sanatoriums and boarding houses on the Sea of ​​Azov. The first transport will take place in the coming days, Smirnov said. There are already 121,000 evacuees from Kursk Oblast, Smirnov said yesterday. Two hundred people have been transferred to Moscow, 940 to the Moscow region.