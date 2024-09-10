Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 2:43 PM











Nine regions of Russia have been the target of a massive attack by Ukrainian drones overnight from Monday to Tuesday. A preliminary report speaks of one dead, numerous injured and extensive material damage to at least 54 homes. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, one of these unmanned aerial devices fell directly on the runway of Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport, located just 20 kilometers from the Moscow ring road, the MKAD, which marks the edge of the city.

The airport, Vnukovo and Domodiedovo airports had to suspend air traffic for several hours, cancelling dozens of flights. Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said that in the south-eastern town of Ramenskoye, two high-rise residential buildings were hit by fire, causing two fires. A 46-year-old woman died in one of them, and three residents had to be hospitalised, including a 9-year-old boy in serious condition, whose death had been wrongly reported earlier. According to Vorobyov, 43 people in the entire Moscow region had to be treated for medical reasons and relocated to temporary shelters.

The same source claims that more than a dozen drones were shot down, not only in Ramenskoye, but also in the towns of Podolsk, just south of the Russian capital, Lyubertsy, Domodiedovo, Kolomna and Kashira, where the highway leading to Moscow had to be cut off due to falling incandescent fragments of aircraft. Ukraine also attacked the Russian regions of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, Tula, Kaluga and Lipetsk with its drones. The annexed Crimean peninsula was also bombed during the night.

Fragments



The Russian Defense Ministry reported in its morning briefing that 144 drones had been shot down, stating that “72 were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 20 over the Moscow region, 14 over Kursk, 13 in Tula, 8 in Belgorod, 7 in Kaluga, 5 in Voronezh, 4 in Lipetsk and one in Oryol.”

Videos and images of drone explosions, especially those in Ramenskoye, are being posted on social media. The Russian agency TASS claims that most of the damage was caused by falling fragments of downed aircraft. However, the Telegram channel Baza talks about direct “hits” by drones, and one of the videos posted shows this in one of the buildings in Ramenskoye.

The Ukrainian Air Force, meanwhile, reported that 38 drones were shot down overnight out of 46 launched by the Russian military, which also fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile and an X-31P anti-radar missile. The statement said that “three drones left Ukrainian airspace, one of them heading towards Russia and the other two towards the occupied territories of the Lugansk region (…) three more enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine, presumably they fell under the influence of electronic warfare devices.”

The previous major attack on Russian regions took place on September 1. The Ministry of Defense reported that 160 Ukrainian drones had been shot down, a figure that remains the all-time record. The targets hit were oil refineries, power stations and other energy facilities – practically the same ones that Russia has been bombing in Ukraine recently.