Representatives of the special services of Ukraine seized 1,500 bottles of moonshine with the name Atomik, brewed from apples that were grown near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. This is reported on website company Chernobyl Spirit, which produces the drink.

As specifies “BBC”, alcohol was at a distillery in the Carpathians. Later he was taken to the Kiev prosecutor’s office. According to the manufacturer, the consignment was intended for export to the UK. It is specified that the corresponding excise taxes have been received.

One of the founders of Chernobyl Spirit, a professor at the University of Portsmouth, Jim Smith, noted that, most likely, the Ukrainian special services accuse them of using counterfeit Ukrainian excise stamps. “But that doesn’t make sense as the bottles are for the UK market and are clearly marked with the country’s current excise stamps,” he said.

Chernobyl Spirit markets its alcoholic beverage as the first product produced in an area contaminated with radioactive contamination after the 1986 accident. Ukrainian and British scientists have found that slightly radioactive products from the Chernobyl zone can be distilled to make alcoholic beverages.

The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant occurred on April 26, 1986. It is considered one of the largest man-made disasters in history. As a result of the explosion in the fourth power unit of the station, almost 8.4 million people were exposed to radiation. A so-called exclusion zone has been created around the NPP.