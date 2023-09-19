Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

In the Ukrainian war, Kiev reports successes south of Bakhmut. Russia attacks again with drones. The news ticker on the situation in the war.

Attacks at night: Russia attacks again with drones

at night: Russia attacks again with drones success Bakhmut : Ukraine is likely to break through an important defense line

: Ukraine is likely to break through an important defense line The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 19th, 8:20 a.m.: According to its own information, Ukraine was again attacked by Russia with drones in the early hours of the morning. The Ukrainian Air Force said 27 of the 30 unmanned aerial vehicles manufactured in Iran were destroyed. A Russian Iskander missile was also shot down.

Ukraine war: China should persuade Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

Update from September 19th, 6:00 a.m.: The foreign ministers of the G7 countries are calling on China to pressure Russia to withdraw immediately, completely and unconditionally from Ukraine. The People’s Republic is encouraged to work for a just and lasting peace, including through direct dialogue with Ukraine, the foreign ministers said in a joint statement. It will be published on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. China and Russia have moved closer together as a result of the war. It is not ruled out that Russian President Vladimir Putin could travel to Beijing soon.

Burnt out remains of a tank lie near the front line near Bakhmut. Ukraine’s counteroffensive is making slow progress. © Alex Babenko/dpa

Ukraine is likely to break through an important defense line

First report: Kiev – Ukrainian forces have broken through the fiercely defended Russian defense line near Bakhmut. This is what the newspaper reports Ukrainian Pravda and refers to a statement from the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Accordingly, after losing their positions in the towns of Andriivka and Klischchiivka, the Russians tried to carry out numerous counterattacks from different sides and close the front line with all available reserves.

The lost villages were crucial to the Russian defensive forces. According to the report, the Russians were literally wiped out and, according to Syrskyi, lost some of their best-trained units, including the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 31st and 83rd Air Assault Brigades.

Syrskyi explained that the situation on the Eastern Front as a whole remains complicated. The Russians continued to try to resume offensive actions on the Kupyansk and Lyman fronts and are actively preparing for this. Fierce fighting continues in the area around Bakhmut. However, Sysrkyi is optimistic: “Of course we are making further progress. This is just another step towards the complete liberation of our territories.” (With agency material)