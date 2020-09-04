In Ukraine, another anti-record was recorded for the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection per day. This is evidenced by the data published on website monitoring systems for the spread of the coronavirus epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

2723 new cases of infection have been laboratory confirmed. The previous record was set on September 2, when 2,495 infected residents were identified.

During the day, 51 patients with coronavirus infection died in the country. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has increased to 2,761.

Earlier, the government of Ukraine made a decision to prohibit entry into the country for all foreign citizens starting from August 28. The ban will last until September 28. Certain categories of persons have the right to enter the territory of Ukraine during the period of restrictions.

The total number of people infected in Ukraine was 130,951 people, of which 60,613 recovered. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov warned Ukrainians that if they do not comply with quarantine rules, by October 25, the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the country will reach 360 thousand.