Ukraine has broken the record for the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection per day. This is reported by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on its website…

According to the ministry, over the past day, 2,481 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the country, 1,055 people have recovered, 41 previously sick have died.

Most of the infected (265) were detected in Kiev, 247 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the Kharkiv region, 227 in the Ternopil region. Most of the deaths per day occurred in Kiev – here six people died from COVID-19, another five deaths were recorded in Lviv and Transcarpathian regions.

The previous anti-record was set on Friday, August 28th. Then, in a day, 2,438 people were infected with COVID-19.

Earlier, the government of Ukraine made a decision to prohibit entry into the country for all foreign citizens starting from August 28. The ban will last until September 28. The right to enter the territory of Ukraine during the period of validity of temporary restrictions will have certain categories of persons.

The total number of people infected in Ukraine was 116 978, recovered – 56 138, 2492 people with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov warned Ukrainians that if they do not comply with quarantine rules, by October 25, the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the country will reach 360 thousand.