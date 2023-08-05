Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Ukraine is said to have made an important breakthrough in the first line of defense in the south. Now the soldiers face new difficulties.

Kiev – Ukraine has apparently achieved its first major success with its offensive in the war against Russia. According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of Russian defenses in the south of the country in the Ukraine war on Friday (July 4).

Ukraine War: Offensive Against Russia – Ukraine Breaks Through Putin’s First Line Of Defence

“When we talk about the south, as on the Bakhmut front, our forces continue to conduct offensive actions, making their way through serious enemy resistance – continuous artillery shelling, mines,” quoted Ukrainska Pravda the deputy defense minister from a public TV speech on the current situation of the offensive against Russia in the Ukraine war. Now the Ukrainian military has managed to break through the first line of defense at some southern points and advance to the intermediate line.

Ukrainian soldiers are said to have succeeded in breaking through the first Russian line of defense in the south. (Photo of July 22, Bachmut) © Nicolas Cleuet / Le Pictorium/IMAGO

Despite the breakthrough, the soldiers now face a new obstacle. Russia has been building extensive multi-zone defenses months ago in preparation for an offensive by Ukraine. The Ukrainian troops on the ground are feeling the effects of this, as Maliar emphasizes: “They are now confronted with the fact that the enemy has actually built technical fortifications at the most important command heights.”

Ukraine war: Ukraine breaks through first line of defense Russia – further advance much more difficult

The fortifications make further advance difficult. Especially in the south and east, Moscow uses its reserves and special units in the Ukraine war. From time to time, Ukrainian fighters would observe airborne units being dropped in the zones, Maliar said. The news has not yet been independently confirmed. Russia has not commented on Ukraine’s breakthrough either.

Ukraine launched its previously announced offensive against the Russian army and occupied areas in the country in June. This seemed to be progressing slowly, especially at the beginning. Some experts attributed the lack of success of the offensive to the large-scale defense zones that Russia had built in the months before. Others, on the other hand, felt that Ukraine had poorly planned its military operations. (nz)