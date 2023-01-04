The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, says he is certain Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancer and “will die soon”. “He has been ill for a long time, I’m sure he has cancer. I think he will die quickly. I hope soon,” Budanov said in an interview with American broadcaster ABC.

When asked whether Ukrainian intelligence obtained this information from sources close to Putin, Budanov said yes. “This war must end before his death … we will win in 2023,” he later assured. In his opinion, Putin’s death will lead to a change of power in Russia. “We shouldn’t be afraid of this transformation, because it will benefit the whole world,” he said.