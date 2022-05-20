Russian President Vladimir “Putin has put himself in a bind. He cannot stop the war and he cannot win it. He cannot win for objective reasons. And, to stop, he must admit that Russia is not this big and strong state like it is. paints “. This is what the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (Gur), General Kyrylo Budanov, says in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in which he declares that Kiev will reconquer all the occupied territories, including Donbass and Crimea.

In recent days the Russians have advanced into the Donbass, but Budanov is not upset. “Sometimes they will be successful, sometimes they will fail, but it doesn’t matter because in the end Russia will lose and Ukraine will take back all temporarily occupied territories. We will do it by force, because there is no other means,” he said, stressing that “not to know other borders other than those of 1991”, ie those established at the time of independence.

“Who can force Ukraine to freeze the conflict? This is a war for all Ukrainians and if anyone in the world thinks they can dictate the conditions under which they can defend themselves, then they are seriously wrong,” he declares.

Budanov says he is “surprised by the Russian stupidity”. “Of all the options Putin had before the war, he chose the most brutal and the worst for him – he comments – specialists had repeatedly warned him that this was the last option and should be carefully considered. They had better options for him. Now let’s see the result “. The GUR, he says, has a large network of agents in Russia and closely follows Putin and other Russian leaders.