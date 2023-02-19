L’West increases military supplies to Ukraine given the severe shortage of ammunition available to the Kiev forces. This is the exhortation launched by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

“Let’s move from words to deeds and we accelerate our support to Ukraine because Ukraine is in a critical situation in terms of available ammunition,” Borrell said, stressing that the shortage of ammunition “must be resolved quickly.”

“Ukraine is part of the European Unionof the European family, of European culture” and “this must be institutionalized”, he then articulated. The Ukrainians “must do their homework, we must accompany them and prepare to welcome Ukraine“, he added.