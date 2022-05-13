” The war continues ” and as the G7 ” we will provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs ”. This was stated by the head of foreign policy of the European Union Josep Borrell before the start of the G7 ministerial summit which takes place in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany. ‘‘We will supply weapons, tanks, heavy artillery, ammunition… the things they need, ” Borrell said.

And at the same time ”we will continue to work for the international isolation of Russia”. Borrell explained that the G7 will show a ” united front to support Ukraine. I’m sure this will be the result of this meeting. ”

As for energy dependence on Moscow, ” it takes an agreement and political impetus’ ‘to’‘free ourselves from the dependence on Russian gas” urged the head of EU foreign policy. ” The war continues and foreign affairs ministers will provide further impetus on Monday ” during their meeting in Brussels. Because “even if we understand all the needs of member countries”, at the same time “we need an agreement”, concluded Borrell.